Seller of Veg-O-Matic, other gadgets offers stock and more

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) " The company behind the Veg-O-Matic and other household products now wants to slice and dice the stock market and sell 5 million shares of Ronco Brands for $6 each.

Just like in the infomercials Ronco uses to sell gadgets like the Pocket Fisherman, there's more to this deal.

Act now to express interest in the minimum $120 investment of 20 shares.

But for investments over $1,000, Ronco will throw in a 20 percent discount on its website. Spend more than $5,000 and get a Ronco Rotisserie too.

Why stop there? Invest more than $10,000 and the Austin, Texas-based company will throw in a Ronco Ready Grill to go with the Rotisserie and the 20 percent discount.

Ronco was founded in 1964 and sold to its current owners in 2011.