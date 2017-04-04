Cookie Time founder launches health food company

Cookie Time founder Michael Mayell is shifting his focus from sugar and chocolate to wheatgrass and barley, launching healthfood company Nutrient Rescue.

Mayell founded the Cookie Time empire, famous for its biscuits, bars and Christmas cookies, in 1983.

The company grew to a multi-million dollar business, but Mayell said a health scare made him reassess his diet.

In a bid to encourage people to eat more plant products and fewer animal products, Mayell launched Nutrient Rescue.

The company produces powdered sachet shots in three flavours, which can be mixed with water. According to Mayell, each shot contains the equivalent of three servings of vegetables.

"We are overdosing on macronutrients, especially meat, dairy, alcohol and sugar, so we need to dial these down if we want to be healthier," Mayell said.

"And we need more micronutrients, so we need to dial up whole plant foods, especially leafy greens. Plant food is simply better for your body."

A study published in February by Imperial College London showed a healthy diet should include 10 portions of fruit and vegetables a day, but according to Mayell, 60 per cent of New Zealanders didn't eat the Ministry of Health's recommended five plus servings a day.

"We know we should be eating more fruit and veges but for many of us life gets in the way," Mayell said.

"For parents trying to get more greens into the family diet or young people juggling work, study and play, it's not easy to get that recommended intake."

Nutrient Rescue sells a Green Shot of wheat grass, barley grass and other greens; a Red shot - powdered blackcurrants and boysenberries - and a double shot, which combines the two sachets.

Mayell, who still owns half of Cookie Time, said sales had started strongly and he hoped to continue expanding the business.

