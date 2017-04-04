How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a thud Monday after car makers reported disappointing March sales, a possible warning about other types of spending. But a late rally helped stocks escape bigger losses.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 3.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,358.84.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 13.01 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,650.21.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 17.06 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,894.68.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks dropped 16.25 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,369.67.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.01 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Dow is up 887.61 points, or 4.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is 511.57 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.54 points, or 0.9 percent.