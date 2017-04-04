Patricia Greig: A message for Gary Lin

You know how Donald Trump tried to relate to the working class of America when he claimed he got no money from his father except a measly $1m which he turned into a whole heap of cash through clever investing - but provided no tax returns to prove it?



Seems impossible and not at all relatable.



That's how I feel about Gary Lin.



I am happy for you, Gary, that you quit the video games and got a sweet wedding present when your eyes were opened to "the game of life".



I'm happy you invested it and you're now labelled a property guru.



Most people, Gazza, are not as lucky.



Most people don't have parents who will give them a house, or $200k, especially not in Auckland which is currently in the midst of a well-documented house shortage.



I'd like to make it quite clear that in my opinion some people who are 'gifted' such amounts from their parents are the ones who have little to no grasp of the life lessons which come from the financial progress of saving for a home.



Knowledge is power, so perhaps it sucks to be them.



Since you're such a dedicated and inspirational guy, I reckon your tenants will love having you around to check your investments. Hopefully you're super grateful to these people for providing your financial freedom - maybe at the expense of their own.



As a renter without a mortgage, Facebook, the wish to "join the army" or a gaming addiction I feel I am financially free, Gaz.



But cheers mate for sharing.

Herald readers react to Gary Lin's comments





