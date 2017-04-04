7:14am Tue 4 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Russia, Belarus settle dispute over oil and gas shipments

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) " Russia and Belarus say they have settled an energy dispute that had tainted relations between the two neighbors and allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks in St. Petersburg on Monday with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that they negotiated a settlement to the oil and gas disputes and government officials would finalize the details in 10 days.

Russian news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich saying the deal calls for Belarus to gradually pay off a $726-million debt for Russian natural gas supplies in return for Russia resuming oil shipments to Belarus refineries.

The talks were overshadowed by an explosion that ripped through a subway train in St. Petersburg, killing 10 people and wounding about 40 others in what officials called a terror attack.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 04 Apr 2017 07:14:58 Processing Time: 516ms