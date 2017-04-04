APNewsBreak: Yosemite tracking daily journey of bears online

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) " Wildlife enthusiasts worldwide can now track the movement of Yosemite National Park's iconic black bears.

The park told The Associated Press that it unveiled a website Monday allowing the public to follow the journey of certain bears fitted with GPS collars.

The bear tracker shows the distance the animals travel " sometimes more than 30 miles (8 kilometers) in a day.

Yosemite wildlife biologist Ryan Leahy, who leads the project, says he wants to draw attention to the bears in an effort to keep them a safe distance from people.

Dozens of bears in Yosemite are struck by drivers each year, some fatally. Others turn to campgrounds in search of food.

Frank Dean of the Yosemite Conservancy says the project will help rangers and the public learn more about the park's treasured bears.