The Latest: Authorities dial back Alaska oil spill response

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) " The Latest on the leak of an underwater oil pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The owner of an underwater pipeline that leaked crude oil into Alaska's Cook Inlet says the volume of the spill is estimated to be less than three gallons (11 liters)

Hilcorp Alaska says sheens spotted Saturday near a company platform have not been seen again.

The company flew over the spill site early Monday.

The company, the Coast Guard and state environmental authorities over the weekend formed a unified command in response to the spill.

The parties announced Monday morning they're suspending that effort.

Hilcorp says all oil has been removed from the pipeline.

The cause of the leak is unknown.

Cook Inlet stretches 180 miles (290 kilometers) from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage.