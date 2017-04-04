A look at Saudi Arabia's most pressing economic targets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " Saudi Arabia is embarking on an aggressive transformation of its economy, which is being led by King Salman's 30-year-old son, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Prince Mohammed has announced a bold plan to wean his country off of its "addiction to oil." Here's a look at some of the country's most pressing goals:

" Listing less than 5 percent of oil giant Aramco, which boasts the world's largest oil reserves, on the Saudi stock exchange and another international exchange;

" Developing Saudi Arabia's $160 billion Public Investment Fund and turning it into a $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund;

" Reducing unemployment, officially just under 12 percent, to 7 percent;

" Producing locally more than half of Saudi Arabia's spending on military equipment from its current 2 percent;

" Creating 450,000 new private sector jobs by 2020;

" Cutting expenditure on public wages from 45 to 40 percent of the state budget;

" Raising non-oil state revenue from around $44 billion to $266 billion;

" More than doubling direct foreign investment to $18.7 billion;

" Slashing energy and water subsidies by $53 billion;

" Doubling household spending on entertainment activities in Saudi Arabia;

" Raising life expectancy from 74 years old to 80;

" Increasing the percentage of Saudi families who own a home by 5 percent;

" Increasing women's participation in the work force from 22 to 30 percent;

" Generating 9.5 gigawatts of renewable energy

Source: Saudi Vision 2030 http://vision2030.gov.sa/en