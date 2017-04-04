JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Rating agency Standard & Poor's cuts South Africa's credit grade by one notch to junk status.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Rating agency Standard & Poor's cuts South Africa's credit grade by one notch to junk status.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Apr 2017 05:53:51 Processing Time: 17ms