4:21am Tue 4 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rating agency Standard & Poor's cuts South Africa's credit grade by one notch to junk status

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Rating agency Standard & Poor's cuts South Africa's credit grade by one notch to junk status.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Apr 2017 05:53:51 Processing Time: 17ms