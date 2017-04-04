Crisis-weary Greeks to get phone, email prompts to pay taxes

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Recession-weary Greeks are set to receive more frequent telephone and email warnings to make timely tax payments in 2017, while the government plans to create an annual day of tax awareness.

The country's Public Revenue Agency issued a 139-page report on Monday, noting that some taxpayers would start receiving pre-deadline payment reminders.

The government is struggling to deal with a mountain of tax arrears, as Greeks endure an eighth year of austerity measures amid progressively increasing poverty rates and falling wages.

The country remains at odds with its international bailout lenders over new cuts being demanded. Greece's latest rescue loan installment remains frozen pending a deal, with the country facing a spike in debt repayments in July.