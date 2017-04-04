AP Interview: Trump's pro-business stance buoys Saudi effort

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " The Saudi prince tasked with attracting foreign investment says U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business administration can be a good thing for the kingdom as it overhauls its economy and prepares to publicly list shares of state-owned oil giant Aramco.

Prince Saud bin Khalid al-Faisal, the acting governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, pointed to last month's visit to Washington by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He told The Associated Press on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai that the White House may realize that business opportunities and investments in Saudi Arabia can benefit the U.S.

Saudi Arabia is preparing to list less than 5 percent of Aramco next year in what could be the largest flotation in history.