2:08am Tue 4 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US construction spending rose 0.8 percent in February to nearly 11-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) " US construction spending rose 0.8 percent in February to nearly 11-year high.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 04 Apr 2017 02:16:54 Processing Time: 19ms