New high-tech checkpoint completed at Newark Liberty airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " Work is finished on a high-tech security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration is unveiling the 19-lane checkpoint in Terminal C on Monday.

Newark airport is the first airport in the New York City region to have the high-tech lanes in operation.

The TSA says 17 lanes feature state-of-the-art automated screening.

Two of the lanes operate standard screening for oversize items such as baby carriers and strollers.