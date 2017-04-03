New high-tech checkpoint completed at Newark Liberty airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " Work is finished on a high-tech security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The Transportation Security Administration is unveiling the 19-lane checkpoint in Terminal C on Monday.
Newark airport is the first airport in the New York City region to have the high-tech lanes in operation.
The TSA says 17 lanes feature state-of-the-art automated screening.
Two of the lanes operate standard screening for oversize items such as baby carriers and strollers.
