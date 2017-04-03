Qatar to boost production from vast underwater gas field

DOHA, Qatar (AP) " The energy-rich Gulf nation of Qatar says it plans to boost production from a vast underwater natural gas field by 10 percent.

State-run Qatar Petroleum said Monday the increase would give the 2022 World Cup host capacity to export some 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the North Field.

Qatar is a small but wealthy member of OPEC that generates most of its income from natural gas rather than crude oil. It exports the gas by chilling it to a liquefied form that can be shipped on tankers to customers around the world.

It shares control of the North Field with Iran, which lies on the other side of the Persian Gulf.