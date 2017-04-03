6:02pm Mon 3 April
Tauranga KFC outlets gear up for pilot NZ Post delivery run

KFC is partnering with NZ Post. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga is in line for KFC's home delivery trial, and New Zealand Post couriers will be behind the wheel.

According to a release from KFC owner Restaurant Brands Ltd, customers will be able to order on the fried chicken chain's website and have their food delivered by an NZ Post driver.

Restaurant Brands chief executive Ian Letele said the decision to partner with NZ Post was due to their expertise in logistics.

"NZ Post has an extensive delivery distribution network around New Zealand, and KFC is available in most towns nationwide. With the support of NZ Post, we hope to service the home delivery needs of many more KFC customers throughout New Zealand," said Letele.

Mike Stewart, general manager of customer experience and innovation at NZ Post said, "We are very excited to be supporting such a well-known and loved brand as KFC.

"Our many years' experience, and growing strength in on-demand delivery makes us the ideal provider."

Restaurant Brands is planning to roll out home delivery to between a third to half of KFC stores across New Zealand.

Four stores in the region will be part of the home delivery pilot: Gate Pa, Mount Maunganui, Papamoa, and Tauranga.

KFC has also trialled home delivery in Hamilton, using different contractors.

- NZ Herald

