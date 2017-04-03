Air NZ admits cheap fares were a mistake

Air New Zealand has admitted cheap fares to Hawaii were a mistake.

The airline advertised fares as low as $499 return from Auckland to Honolulu and $159 one way in an email to customers this morning, but when they clicked through, the fares were corrected to $499 one way and $992 return.

In an apology to customers, the airline wrote: "You may or may not have spotted a $499 return fare (or $159 one way) to Honolulu this morning in our daily alerts email and thought it was so cheap it must be a late April Fools' joke," the email said.

"I guess we look the fool this time because it was a genuine mistake on our part and has now been corrected."

Angry customers took to the company's Facebook page to complain about the error.

"Super misleading - not happy!" One wrote.

- NZ Herald