BEIJING (AP) " Tourist authorities in Beijing installed facial recognition technology to limit amounts of toilet paper dispensed from public bathrooms because they were fed up with theft. With that unusual move, China took another step in viewed as a "toilet revolution."

Bathrooms at tourist sites are a special focus of the campaign, in response to a vast expansion in domestic travel and demands for better facilities from a more affluent public.

The revolution launched two years ago calls for at least 34,000 new public bathrooms in Beijing and 23,000 renovated by the end of this year. Authorities are also encouraging the installation of Western-style sit-down commodes rather than the more common squat toilets. The National Tourism Administration says around 25 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) has already been spent on the program.