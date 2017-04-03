'Toughen up, stop complaining, join the army,' landlord tells wannabe buyers

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

An Auckland landlord has told the city's wannabe young home buyers to ''toughen up, join the army and stop complaining on Facebook during work hours''.

Gary Lin, a property coach of Ronovationz founded by fellow landlord Ron Hoy Fong, said it was time people who wanted to buy a place in this city changed their mindsets.

"If I were 16 years old today, I would join the army and toughen the f*** up," he said.

Lin was reacting to a Herald article How to buy a house before you turn 30 which cited young Aucklanders who bought places four and eight years ago.

That drew criticism, with people asking what about today's strugglers and how could under-30s buy an Auckland house in 2017.

Lin said having a focus on wealth was a key to getting a house but this required endurance and a different mind-set to what many millennials displayed.

"Then, when I'm in my early 20s I would get an education or trade and read hundreds of books on wealth creation, personal development, habits of successful people. Then I'd do an OE and build a successful profession overseas, chase the money, see the world, build up a saving at the same time or learn about business and start up businesses.

"Success will come when one has developed the rich mindset, rich habits, and has taken action. Complaining on Facebook during work hours will do f***-all to their lives," Lin said.

Phil Twyford, Labour's housing spokesman, said he admired people who worked and saved hard to get a house but Auckland house prices have doubled in the last eight years, people are finding it harder and he called for Government action.

Twyford said he did not want to criticise people who had succeeded but it was important to acknowledge that Auckland had some of the world's least affordable housing with few steps taken to resolve that.

"Instead of buying their first home, perhaps first learn how to save, and appreciate that nothing comes easy and free, without a bit of hard work," Lin said.

Lin has featured in the Herald as the Chinese migrant and ex-video game addict who started out with a $200,000 wedding gift from his father in late 2009. Eight years later, he turned that into an $10 million fortune, having bought 14 Auckland properties.

Three under-30 buyers featured in the Herald. Tony Misa, 29, who bought an Auckland place eight years ago, told buyers: "If you don't have enough money in your day job, you go out and find a second job."

Steven and Megan Palmer, aged 28 and 27, bought a house in 2013. Steven Palmer got a trade apprenticeship and worked long hours to save. He attributed being able to save partly to entering the trades at a time when many of his peers were accruing student debt.

