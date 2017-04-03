8:53am Mon 3 April
Tesla reports record deliveries of vehicles in 1st quarter

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) " Electric car maker Tesla Inc. says it delivered a record 25,000 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69 percent from the same period last year.

Tesla said Sunday that it delivered about 13,450 Model S cars and about 11,550 Model X SUVs.

Tesla says another 4,650 vehicles were being transported to customers at the end of the quarter and will be included in second-quarter deliveries.

Production in the first quarter totaled 25,418 vehicles, also a record, Tesla said.

Tesla posted its first profit in three years in the third quarter of 2016, but it followed that with a $121 million loss in the fourth quarter. Analysts expect another loss for the first quarter.

