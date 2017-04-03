Under-30s house buyers draw fire: What about today's strugglers?

Questions have been raised about three under-30-year-old Auckland house buyers who featured in the Herald today and how relevant their lives are to today's strugglers.

Phil Twyford, Labour's housing spokesman, said all three had bought four to eight years ago, well before loan-to-value ratios were introduced, when prices were much lower so today's millennials could not follow their lead.

He questioned the article Buying a home before hitting 30 because it only showed people who had bought years ago and was not at all reflective of the struggles of today's Auckland millennials.

"Four to eight years ago, it was certainly easier to buy. Auckland house prices have doubled in the last eight years. Home ownership rates are plummeting for the under-30s, not because people are lazy or lacking ambition but because we now have some of the most unaffordable houses in the world," he said.

"I take my hat off to people like these in the story who have obviously been disciplined, focused, hard-working and good on them. Of course, it's possible for some millennials to buy a home. It certainly helps if mum and dad can help with the mortgage or provide free accommodation while you're saving but not everyone is that lucky.

"It also helps if you bought before 10 per cent minimum deposits were introduced two years ago. But let's be clear: Auckland housing is now three times more unaffordable than it was a generation ago. No amount of smashed avocados or lattes can make up for that," Twyford said.

The Herald's Facebook feed was also crammed with questions about the article.

"Tell us stories about people doing that in 2017, not years ago when prices have more than doubled," said one commenter.

"Here's an idea: Do a piece showing purchasers in the last two years," said another.

"They bought their houses years ago. I wonder how many millennials bought their first house without the help of their parents in the last 12 months?" asked another.

In the article, Tony Misa, 29, said: "If you don't have enough money in your day job, you go out and find a second job."

Misa bought eight years ago.

Steven Palmer, 28 and Megan Palmer 27, said: "Buying meant I could pay my own mortgage rather than someone else's."

The Palmers bought in 2013.

