Goodbye, Gestalt Gardener? Cuts threaten more than NPR

BELZONI, Miss. (AP) " President Donald Trump's proposal to erase federal support for public broadcasting would reach far into rural America.

Some conservatives like the idea of cutting money for public radio and TV, criticizing it as a bastion of liberal politics. But cuts wouldn't be isolated to Washington or National Public Radio.

Congress last year put $445 million into CBP " the Corporation for Public Broadcasting " a relatively tiny slice of the $4 trillion federal budget.

Officials at Mississippi Public Broadcasting say they don't know what would be eliminated if federal support for CPB disappears. The statewide network produces call-in shows dealing with health, money matters, legal issues, pets and gardening. MPB has already has seen a decrease in state funding because of dwindling state tax collections.

