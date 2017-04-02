2:55am Sun 2 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Venezuela's supreme court cancels ruling to strip legislative powers from congress

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) " Venezuela's supreme court cancels ruling to strip legislative powers from congress.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 02 Apr 2017 03:46:16 Processing Time: 9ms