Once-booming gun industry now recalibrating under Trump

WEBSTER, Texas (AP) " President Donald Trump promised to revive manufacturing in the United States, but there's one once-burgeoning sector poised to shrink under his watch: the gun industry.

Fears of government limits on guns led to a surge in demand during President Barack Obama's tenure and manufacturers leapt to keep up.

Over the decade ending in 2015, the number of U.S. companies licensed to make firearms jumped a whopping 362 percent.

But sales are down and the bubble appears to be bursting with a staunch advocate for gun rights in the White House and Republicans ruling Congress.

