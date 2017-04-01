Airport parking costs: Are travellers being charged fairly?

A new report into airport car parking has questioned whether travellers are being fairly charged.

Auckland Airport collected $52 million from parking fees last year - up from $42.8m in 2014.

Consumer NZ found that while Wellington Airport did not report parking earnings separately, parking was more than twice as expensive than in the capital's CBD.

"The capital's travellers may be justified in feeling aggrieved about the airport's fees," said Olivia Wannan from Consumer.

"Rates for an hour's parking are more than double what you pay to park in the city centre.

"They're also higher than hourly rates at either Christchurch or Auckland's domestic terminal."

She added: "For longer stays, Wellington's drive-up price for three-day parking is also the highest of the three centres.

"But Auckland is the most expensive for 24-hour parking within walking distance of the terminal."

By way of contrast, Christchurch Airport's parking earnings dropped.In its special report, Consumer said New Zealand's three major airports do not face regulation over parking fees.

"Because they don't face competition for most of the services they provide, the three airports are regulated by the Commerce Commission," said Wannan.

"The Commerce Act gives the commission oversight powers when there's little or no competition in a market.

"But it's only services relating to the landing and departure of aircraft, such as plane refuelling and baggage handling, that come under scrutiny.

"The same oversight doesn't extend to car parking and there's no intention for that to change. Airport parking hasn't been considered a monopoly service given there are alternatives such as taking a bus, shuttle or taxi."

- NZ Herald