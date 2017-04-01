6:58am Sat 1 April
White House to share financial information about top staff

WASHINGTON (AP) " The White House says it will share financial information about some top staff members on its website late Friday.

President Donald Trump, a billionaire New York businessman, has hired some of the wealthiest people to ever serve in government. Their financial assets must be detailed in documents accessible to the public, and the White House has agreed to continue President Barack Obama's tradition of warehousing that paperwork on the website.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump just this week agreed to serve as a government employee, triggering the need for her to file financial disclosures. Her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, also must file, as must economic adviser Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive.

It is unclear whether the Friday disclosures include all of the aides.

