6:10am Sat 1 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

McDonald's Canada says its website's jobs section was hacked

TORONTO (AP) " McDonald's Canada says the jobs section of its website has been hacked, compromising the personal information of about 95,000 applicants over the last three years.

The company said Friday that the accessed information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, employment histories and other standard job application information.

McDonald's Canada says the site doesn't collect banking information or health information.

The fast food chain says it is investigating and apologizes to those affected.

It advises anybody interested in applying for a job to do so in person at any McDonald's Canada restaurant.

McDonald's has more than 1,400 restaurants in Canada and more than 80,000 Canadian employees.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 01 Apr 2017 07:00:40 Processing Time: 42ms