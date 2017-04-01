SAN DIEGO (AP) " US judge approves settlement for Trump to pay $25 million over Trump University lawsuits, ending years of litigation.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
SAN DIEGO (AP) " US judge approves settlement for Trump to pay $25 million over Trump University lawsuits, ending years of litigation.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 01 Apr 2017 05:41:02 Processing Time: 226ms