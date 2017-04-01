5:41am Sat 1 April
US judge approves settlement for Trump to pay $25 million over Trump University lawsuits, ending years of litigation

SAN DIEGO (AP) " US judge approves settlement for Trump to pay $25 million over Trump University lawsuits, ending years of litigation.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

