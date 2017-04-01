3:55am Sat 1 April
Poland moves closer to buying Patriot missiles from Raytheon

WARSAW, Poland (AP) " Poland's Defense Minister says talks are progressing on a multi-billion-dollar deal to buy a medium-range missile defense system from U.S. arms producer Raytheon and that the deal could be signed around the end of the year if Poland's conditions are met.

Antoni Macierewicz said Friday that the government and the U.S. company "concluded a very important stage of our discussions on the acquisition of medium-range missile systems to ensure Poland's security."

The plan to buy the Patriot missiles is part of a broader army modernization plan meant to improve Poland's security given Russia's resurgence.

Macierewicz said talks must still be held on off-set deals. They include Poland's request that it take part in the development with Raytheon of a low-cost interceptor, the SkyCeptor.

