Mongolians protest over alleged theft of government funds

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) " Hundreds of Mongolians have protested in the capital Ulaanbaatar over the alleged theft of government funds deposited in offshore accounts.

Opposition politicians and civic society activities demanded the return of what some say is $17 billion in funds plundered by ruling party politicians and their influential friends.

They also called on Parliament to establish a special investigation and pass a law prohibiting public officials, politicians and their family members from holding offshore accounts.

Mongolia is in the midst of an economic crisis caused partly by a decline in prices for mineral exports.

More than 30 percent of the 3 million people in the landlocked country live in poverty, and many people are angry over an austerity plan that has hit the poor hardest.