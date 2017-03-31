Germany: EU should consider trade complaint in US steel spat

BERLIN (AP) " Germany's foreign minister says the European Union should consider filing a trade case against the United States over Washington's decision to impose anti-dumping duties on steel imported from Europe.

Among the companies that would be affected by the tariffs are two German steelmakers, Salzgitter AG and Dillinger Huette.

Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement Friday that the U.S. calculations contradicted World Trade Organization rules and were intended to protect U.S. steelmakers "by putting the better German steel industry at a disadvantage."

Gabriel noted that it was the first anti-dumping procedure launched by the new U.S. administration.

He called the U.S. move unacceptable, and urged the EU to examine whether to file a WTO case.