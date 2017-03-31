10:30pm Fri 31 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Germany: EU should consider trade complaint in US steel spat

BERLIN (AP) " Germany's foreign minister says the European Union should consider filing a trade case against the United States over Washington's decision to impose anti-dumping duties on steel imported from Europe.

Among the companies that would be affected by the tariffs are two German steelmakers, Salzgitter AG and Dillinger Huette.

Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement Friday that the U.S. calculations contradicted World Trade Organization rules and were intended to protect U.S. steelmakers "by putting the better German steel industry at a disadvantage."

Gabriel noted that it was the first anti-dumping procedure launched by the new U.S. administration.

He called the U.S. move unacceptable, and urged the EU to examine whether to file a WTO case.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 31 Mar 2017 23:59:49 Processing Time: 21ms