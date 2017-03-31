Strong German economy sees jobless rate dip to 5.8 percent

BERLIN (AP) " Germany's jobless rate has dipped to 5.8 percent in March, six months before the country's general election.

The Federal Labor Agency said Friday that the number of people out of work fell by 30,000 since February, when the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 5.9 percent.

In unadjusted terms the rate fell 0.3 points to 6.0 percent month-on-month, in a further sign of health for Europe's biggest economy.

In all, 2.66 million people were registered as unemployed in February, about 183,000 fewer than the same month a year ago.