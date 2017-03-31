US cities roll out the welcome mat for Chinese visitors

BOSTON (AP) " Mid-size U.S. cities are stepping up efforts to make Chinese visitors feel more welcome.

From Boston to Las Vegas, Seattle to Washington, D.C., officials are launching campaigns aimed at getting their member hotels, restaurants and tourism companies to better incorporate Chinese language and customs into their offerings.

The Four Seasons in D.C. is among the hotels offering amenities many Chinese travelers expect in their rooms, like an electric tea kettle, Chinese-language television and traditional Chinese fare on room service menus.

Patrick Moscaritolo is CEO of Boston's convention and tourism agency. He says Boston and other cities are embarking on their first tourism-focused sales missions to China and opening satellite offices in Chinese cities.

The campaigns come as Chinese travelers are projected to become the largest overseas demographic to the U.S. by 2021.