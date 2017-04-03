New World Beer and Cider Award winners get more than just a trophy

For Kiwi brewers, the New World Beer and Cider awards are a chance to win more than just a trophy.

For Champion and gold winners, it is a chance to sell their product nationwide, with winners guaranteed shelf space at all 133 liquor selling New World outlets.

In the four weeks following last years' announcement, New World stores sold nearly half a million bottles and cans of its 2016 winners' products.

More than 500 beers and ciders were entered in this year's awards, by 81 local and international breweries.

Entries were blind-tested by the 19 awards judges, who were independent of New World and considered experts in their fields.

According to independent chair of judging Michael Donaldson, the awards were a significant commercial and branding opportunity for companies.

"The opportunity to get a winning beer or cider in front of a nationwide audience is invaluable," Donaldson said. "Particularly for smaller brewers who do not yet have access to distribution channels on this scale."

Matakana-based Sawmill Brewery, McLeod's Brewery from Northland, Mike's Brewery in Taranaki and Hawke's Bay Brewing Co are four of this year's winners that are likely to benefit significantly from the win.

All four have previously had sales through a handful of New World stores they had partnerships with, however Sawmill co-owner Kirsty McKay said the national sales channel provided a significant increase in sales opportunities for the brewery.

"We have been supplying a number of New World supermarkets in the upper North Island for a few years now, but the opportunity to be stocked in all New World stores nationwide is the real win for us," McKay said.

"We will be making the most of the chance to stay in those stores and offer them a wider range of our beer."

ANZ's New Zealand Craft Beer Industry Insights report for 2016 showed total sales of craft beer were up 35 per cent on the previous year, with a number of breweries growing at rates substantially higher than the overall category.

The report estimated craft beer now accounts for about 15 per cent of domestic beer sales up from nine per cent the year before, with 168 craft breweries in New Zealand last year.

This year, Epic's Armageddon IPA secured the top spot amongst the most competitive IPA category, which had more than 70 entries. It is the second year in a row the brew has won the award.

Bach Brewing and Good George Brewing also received special praise for taking home two trophies each this year.

All champion and gold medal products would be available in New World stores from today.

The 2017 New World Beer and Cider Awards class Champions

• Class IPA - Epic Armageddon IPA (Auckland)

• Class Pale Ale - Bach Brewing Driftwood Pacific Pale Ale (Auckland)

• Class Lager - Hawke's Bay Pure Lager (Hawke's Bay)

• Class Pilsner - ParrotDog Pandemonium (Wellington)

• Class British-style Ale - Good George Amber Ale (Hamilton)

• Class American-style Ale - Deep Creek Dusty Gringo India Brown Ale (Auckland)

• Class European-style Ale - Delirium Nocturnum (Belgium)

• Class Wheat & Other Grain Beer - Bach Brewing Witsunday Blonde IPA (Auckland)

• Class Stout, Porter & Black Beer - Sparks Brewing Outlander Extra Stout (Auckland)

• Class Speciality Beer - Petrus Aged Pale (Belgium)

• Class Apple & Pear Cider - Scrumpy Apple Cider (Gisborne)

• Class Fruit & Flavoured Cider - Good George Drop Hop Cider (Hamilton)

- NZ Herald