Accommodation prices soar up to seven times the usual rate during Lions' tour

New Zealand-bound Lions fans are facing huge surges in accommodation prices, including one motel seeking a nightly rate of seven times its normal charge.

A Weekend Herald investigation has revealed Wellington motel, Fernhill Motor Lodge, is charging $1000 a night at the time the city hosts the second test, compared with a regular rate of $135. The Quadrant in Auckland CBD is seeking $1125 on the night of the first test, more than three times its room rate the following week.

According to online booking sites, only 5 per cent of hotel rooms in Auckland's CBD are still available for the first and third All Blacks-Lions tests on June 24 and July 8.









A premier, two bedroom "room with a view" at The Quadrant will set you back $1125 for the night of June 24, according to Expedia. The same room is available for $369 per night, a third of the price, just two nights later.

AA general manager of travel and tourism Grant Lilly said that while accommodation rates are under pressure as a result of strong demand during the tour, these skyrocketing prices were a cause for concern.

"It looks inherently overpriced."

Barclay Suites, a 4.5-star serviced apartment in the heart of Auckland city, is charging $899 a night, on June 24, for a one bedroom deluxe suite on Expedia.

Should you choose to stay just two nights later on June 26, the same room will cost $700 less.









The Weekend Herald approached the Quadrant and Barclay Suites for comment, but they did not respond by deadline.

Accommodation in the capital for the second test on July 1 is also in short supply, with 95 percent of rooms in the Wellington area already snapped up.

A standard studio room at Fernhill Motor Lodge in Lower Hutt - 13km from Westpac Stadium - has a price tag of $1000 a night, on Expedia. The same room costs $135 a night on the website at other times of the year.









The manager at Fernhill Motor Lodge did not want to comment on the matter.

A Hospitality New Zealand spokesperson said any major event that brings a lot of visitors to town will create high demand for accommodation, which can result in increased room rates.

"Room rates will likely to increase around the game days but we do warn our members against setting room rates too high.



"Most accommodation providers set reasonable room rates based on demand and they benefit from well-considered pricing strategies. Those who are seen to price gouge are generally the exception and will often find themselves with low occupancy as ultimately the public decides what they were prepared to pay."

This is not the first time footy fans have been stung by price gouging.

During the 2011 Rugby World Cup one Auckland motel was charging $1090 for a one-bedroom unit on the night of the final - 16 times the usual $65 a night. More than 80 other Auckland hotels confirmed they would also be increasing their prices for the cup, in 2011.



Consumer New Zealand chief executive Suzanne Chetwin said despite it not being a "very moral" thing to do, accommodation providers can charge the prices they like as long as they provide the service they say they are going to provide.



Demand for homes, apartments and even spare rooms is also through the roof during the tour, with 2500 guest arrivals from the UK already booked through Airbnb by February 2017. That is over 40 times more bookings from the UK than the same period last year.



Some Auckland homes near Eden Park are being offered for more than $1000 a night during the tour, while a few single bedrooms, with access to shared facilities within the house, are available for over the $200 mark.

One three-bedroom pad advertised as "Lions Tour Holiday Villa 700 metres from Eden Park" will cost about $1500 a night according to the Airbnb website.

These "through the roof prices" being charged by hotels, motels and Airbnb drove rugby fan Adam Gilshnan from Greymouth to start a billeting campaign, asking Kiwis to open their homes to Lions supporters.



Adopt a Lions Fan campaign has seen at least a few hundred people across the country offer to host travellers during the tour.

"It's just exploded. I even have dairy farmers saying 'hey come stay on the farm'," said Gilshnan.



"A lot of Lions' tour travellers are priced out of the market. A lot of people are struggling to find accommodation or at least within their price range."



Gilshnan described the price hikes as "crazy" and "not a good look" but recognised that high room rates showed a need for accommodation.

"That is part of the reason why I set up [Adopt a Lions Fan] to show we aren't all out to make money off it [the Lions' tour]."

- NZ Herald