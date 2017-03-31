Qatar Airways' solution to imposed in-flight electronics ban

Qatar Airways has come up with a solution to the recent in-flight electronics ban.

The Doha-based airline is offering a laptop loan service for its business class passengers travelling on US-bound flights, starting next week.

READ MORE: • The laptop ban: What's it all about?

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said the airline appreciated the importance of passengers being able to work onboard its flights.

"By providing this laptop loan service we can ensure that our passengers on flights to the US can continue to work whilst on-board," Al Baker said.

"This unique ability to offer 'business as usual', above and beyond the competition, is yet another example of Qatar Airways' justification for being the 'World's Best Business Class'."

Under the new electronics ban, all laptops, tablets, cameras, portable DVD players, gaming devices and kindles have to be checked into cargo luggage on all US-bound flights from Amman, Kuwait City, Cairo, Istanbul, Jeddah, Riyadh, Casablanca, Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The sudden ban implemented by the Trump Administration has been followed by the British Government.

Britain's version of the ban applies to flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, but does not the powerful Gulf aviation area.

Qatar Airways has begun offering a service at boarding gates whereby any prohibited electronic items affected by the new ban will be collected and securely packaged.

One hour of free Wi-Fi onboard is also on offer to all class US-bound passengers.

- NZ Herald