Lawyer: Giuliani, ex-attorney general work for Turkish man

NEW YORK (AP) " A judge has been told Republican former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani (joo-lee-AH'-nee) and an ex-U.S. attorney general are working for a Turkish businessman charged with helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

A defense lawyer for Reza Zarrab said Thursday neither man will be in court because they are serving in an ancillary role related to the prosecution. Lawyer Ben Brafman says Giuliani and Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY'-zee) aren't involved in trial preparation or plea discussions either.

Brafman informed federal Judge Richard Berman in a letter of the role the men are playing in the case. The judge had asked for clarification this week after prosecutors asked him to ensure there are no conflicts of interest.

Zarrab is awaiting trial after his March 2016 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

