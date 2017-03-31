Shutdown? GOP says no as it tries to save Trump priorities

WASHINGTON (AP) " Government shutdown or no shutdown?

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders are trying to salvage priorities like his wall along the Mexico border and immediate increases in defense spending without stumbling into a politically toxic government shutdown in another month.

The temporary government-wide spending bill runs out at midnight April 28, and Trump needs Democratic help in getting the legislation done.

Behind the scenes, lawmakers are working on the $1 trillion-plus legislation to keep the government running through Sept. 30, the end of the budget year.

The key complications are Trump's requests for $30 billion for an immediate infusion of cash for the Pentagon and $3 billion for additional security measures on the U.S.-Mexico border.