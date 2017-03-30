InStitchu has gone from an online shop to opening seven physical stores, bucking a retail trend

By Matthew Dunn

In an age where retailers are closing down because of online shopping, two Aussie mates are bucking the trend with their menswear store InStitchu.

Robin McGowan and James Wakefield founded the business in 2012, which gives customers the ability to design and order their own tailored suits and shirts online.

The process is extremely easy, with customers able to use 3D body scanning booths found at number of Westfields across the country to provide them with all of their measurements.

This metadata is then provided to InStitchu's system and customers can go about customising their very own suits and shirts from hundreds of fabrics and style options - all shown in detailed pictures on the company's website.

While online is still InStitchu's main focus, the company has been expanding its physical presence with stores in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Auckland and New York.

McGowan said the plan was always to be an online business, but the pair decided to open a physical store after listening to feedback from their customers.

"The retail space is going through changes, with emerging younger brands showing traditional outlets that it's possible to open new stores if you do it smart," he told news.com.au.

"For us, that meant having a showroom where customers could come in to a relaxed retail environment for a fitting and consultation with a real stylist."

After opening it's first showroom in a US$220 (NZ$240)-a-month rented room in Sydney's CBD, InStitchu has been able to expand its operation to a total of seven stores, with a new concept micro-showroom in North Sydney's CBD the latest addition.

"The smaller showroom means its not overloaded with products, just having the fabrics and other items our stylists need to show customers so they can know what to expect," he said.

McGowan said InStitchu currently has a 50/50 split of customers when it comes to the online and the physical store, but he hopes this will shift to 70/30 with online/offline over time.

"Once customers are fitted and have consulted with a stylist, their information is stored in our system and they can use our website to reorder with the click of a button," he said. "If we already have their measurements, but customers want to change the design of their suits, we have a fulltime team of stylists on phone and email to help."

Understanding online shopping always comes with risks, InStitchu also offers free alterations and has a full refund policy to give customers peace of mind.

"We think a lot of retailers have missed the boat because they don't understand online and offline are both equally important channels," he said.

"Moving forward we are going to keep the technological and instore experiences growing to ensure we have touchpoints for all retailers."

- NZ Herald