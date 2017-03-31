Auckland lawyer suspended for three months after drug bust

Auckland lawyer Marc Cropper has been suspended from practice for three months following convictions for possession of P.

Cropper, a senior associate formerly working for law firm Simpson Grierson, was convicted of three charges of possessing class-A drug methamphetamine.

Last April Cropper was sentenced to nine months supervision, fined $300 by Auckland District Court and ordered to repay court costs of $130.

During his New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal hearing Cropper gave evidence about ongoing counselling and treatment for his drug and alcohol addictions. He did not contest the suspension.

The Tribunal implemented the three-month suspension effective from March 24.

In addition to suspension, Cropper provided written undertakings to the Law Society concerning drug testing for a two-year period in the event he is granted a practising certificate in the future.

Cropper has been ordered to pay $5000 to the New Zealand Law Society and reimburse hearing costs.

- NZ Herald