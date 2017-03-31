Vague trade plan after Trump's tough talk

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Trump administration has submitted a vague set of guidelines to Congress for renegotiating the North American Free Agreement with Mexico and Canada, disappointing those who wanted a major overhaul of a decades-old trade deal that Trump described as "disaster" during the presidential campaign.

Acting U.S. Trade Rep. Stephen Vaughn wrote in an eight-page draft letter to Congress that the administration intends to start talking with Mexico and Canada about making changes to the pact, which took effect in 1994.

The letter appears to keep much of the existing agreement in place, including private tribunals that allow companies to challenge national laws on the grounds that they inhibit trade. Critics say the provision allows companies to get around environmental and labor laws.