The Latest: Trump thumps Freedom Caucus over health care

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is warning conservative lawmakers in the House that a fight is coming if they don't "get on the team, & fast."

Trump tweeted early Thursday, "The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!"

Trump's efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature health care law fell short last week, after he and House Speaker Paul Ryan failed to convince a number of House lawmakers, including most of the Freedom Caucus, to vote in their favor.

Trump initially blamed Democrats for not supporting the new bill. But he's since criticized the Freedom Caucus for its resistance.