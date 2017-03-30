Danfoss Silicon Power to set up shop in NY high-tech center

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) " A Germany-based power electronics supplier will set up packaging operations at the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute near Utica.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week announced Danfoss Silicon Power, a unit of the Denmark-based Danfoss Group, has been approved to lease the institute's Computer Chip Commercialization Center for 15 years.

New York will invest $100 million to complete portions of the facility that includes two cleanrooms, a lab and office space. Danfoss will lease facility and tools from the state.

Danfoss supplies SiC-based power modules for companies such as General Electric. Cuomo's office says these modules can handle higher frequencies and temperatures than silicon, allowing for cheaper and smaller filtering and cooling systems.

Cuomo says the operation will create at least 300 new jobs in the Mohawk Valley beginning in early 2018.