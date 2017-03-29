10:31am Thu 30 March
Governor cuts servers' tips in half to fight for tip credit

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) " Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he slashes tips for restaurant servers and tells them to call their legislators in an effort to persuade lawmakers to restore the tip credit.

The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oaqcN3 ) the Republican governor made the comments Tuesday to a radio host for Z105.5's Breakfast Club.

LePage says he cuts the tip in half and writes down the appropriate lawmaker's name. He says lawmakers must feel public pressure to take action.

The governor earns $70,000 per year, plus $35,000 for a personal expenses account.

Voters approved a ballot referendum increasing the minimum wage to $9 an hour and including yearly increases until the wage reaches $12.

The referendum gradually repeals a law allowing employers to pay tipped workers below the minimum wage if they make up the difference with tips.

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

