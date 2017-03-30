Person stabbed near popular outdoor shopping, dining plaza

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) " Someone has been stabbed near a busy outdoor pedestrian shopping and dining plaza popular with locals and tourists in downtown Burlington, Vermont.

Police are investigating the stabbing near the Church Street Marketplace, which features historic architecture, year-round festivals, street entertainers and music.

The victim was rushed to a hospital Wednesday. Police say a suspect is in custody.

Police were called to the scene near a Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop and found bystanders tending to the victim, who appeared to have been stabbed in the neck.

Police tell the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2ozoqkO ) investigators found a knife near where the stabbing occurred.

Deputy Chief Shawn Burke says this type of incident is "out of character for Burlington."