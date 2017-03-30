Samsung DeX gadget transforms the Galaxy S8 into a PC

By Mark Molloy

Samsung Galaxy S8 users will be able to transform their shiny new smartphone into a desktop computer environment with a new gadget called DeX.

All S8 users need to do is insert their smartphone into a DeX station connected to a monitor via a HDMI output to start up the "Desktop Experience" [DeX].

Samsung say the DeX is "designed to improve productivity for mobile professionals", and means you no longer have to carry around multiple devices, like a laptop or tablet.

It provides users with an Android-based desktop-like experience, allowing them to access apps, edit documents, browse the web and more, directly from the smartphone on a larger display.

"The smartphone has become the central point for the modern mobile professional, and when giving a presentation or editing documents remotely, it means they can work effectively using just their smartphone," said Samsung's Injong Rhee.

"We developed Samsung DeX with the highly mobile worker in mind, giving them a convenient and flexible desktop experience.

"With Samsung DeX, enterprise users can also be assured their smartphone and data is protected by the Samsung Knox security platform built into the smartphone. Samsung DeX redefines what a smartphone can do to keep mobile workers productive."

The Galaxy S8 is the Korean giant's latest attempt to take on the iPhone.

- Daily Telegraph UK