Unpaid bills put trial of Texas attorney general in limbo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) " Special prosecutors appointed to put Texas' attorney general on trial are threatening to quit if they don't get paid.

Republican Ken Paxton was back in a suburban Dallas courtroom Wednesday. He's charged with felony securities fraud over allegations of duping wealthy investors in a tech startup before becoming Texas' top prosecutor.

He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Paxton faces 5 to 99 years in prison.

The trial is set to begin in May. But two appointed special prosecutors say they're owed more than $200,000 and shouldn't have to work for free. A judge has tied up their invoices after a Paxton supporter filed a lawsuit claiming the case is costing taxpayers too much money.

Legal experts say they've never seen a case jeopardized like this.

