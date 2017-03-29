France pledges $2.6 billion for Indonesia as Hollande visits

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) " France has pledged $2.6 billion in investments for Indonesia and affirmed deepening ties with Southeast Asia's biggest economy during a visit by President Francois Hollande.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed the new commitment by French investors to increase their involvement in the energy, infrastructure and retail industries.

Jokowi and Hollande on Wednesday also witnessed the signing of five memorandums of understanding covering defense, sustainable urban development, research, technology and tourism.

They also agreed to increase maritime cooperation.