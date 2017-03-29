Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rare scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) " Jared Kushner has been able to avoid much of the harsh scrutiny that comes with working in the White House. But this week he's found that even the president's son-in-law takes his turn in the spotlight.

In a matter of days, Kushner, a senior Trump adviser, drew headlines for a leaving Washington for a ski vacation while a signature campaign promise fell apart. The White House then confirmed he had volunteered to be interviewed before the Senate intelligence committee about meetings with Russian officials. At the same time, the White House announced he'll helm a new task force on government efficiency.

Kushner, by virtue of his marriage to Trump's daughter, may be untouchable, but his current situation points to a White House with its power matrix constantly in flux.