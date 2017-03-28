12:41pm Wed 29 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Lawsuit: Waffle House grease seeped onto neighbor's property

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) " An Alabama man says in a federal lawsuit that grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House seeped onto his property, doing thousands of dollars in damage.

Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc.

At issue is a Waffle House in Anniston that's adjacent to Crook's property.

Crook maintains that the restaurant's "grease interceptor" continuously leaked grease and fluid into the ground. He says a combination of grease and sewage seeped on and under the foundation of his building, damaging it.

A Waffle House spokeswoman says the company is investigating the claims and will respond in court.

Crook filed his lawsuit in Calhoun County, Alabama, earlier this month. Waffle House wants to have the case transferred into federal court.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 29 Mar 2017 12:55:31 Processing Time: 34ms