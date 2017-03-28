Lawsuit: Waffle House grease seeped onto neighbor's property

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) " An Alabama man says in a federal lawsuit that grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House seeped onto his property, doing thousands of dollars in damage.

Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc.

At issue is a Waffle House in Anniston that's adjacent to Crook's property.

Crook maintains that the restaurant's "grease interceptor" continuously leaked grease and fluid into the ground. He says a combination of grease and sewage seeped on and under the foundation of his building, damaging it.

A Waffle House spokeswoman says the company is investigating the claims and will respond in court.

Crook filed his lawsuit in Calhoun County, Alabama, earlier this month. Waffle House wants to have the case transferred into federal court.