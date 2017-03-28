How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher Tuesday as investors welcomed a survey showing consumer confidence has climbed to the highest level in more than 16 years. Bank stocks led the broad market rally, which snapped an eight-day losing streak for the Dow Jones industrial average.
On Tuesday:
The Dow gained 150.52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,701.50.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16.98 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,358.57.
The Nasdaq composite index added 34.77, or 0.6 percent, to 5,875.14.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 9.94 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,367.26.
For the week:
The Dow is up 104.78 points, or 0.5 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 14.59 points, or 0.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 46.40 points, or 0.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 12.62 points, or 0.9 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 938.90 points, or 4.8 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 119.74 points, or 5.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 492.02 points, or 9.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 10.13 points, or 0.8 percent.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings